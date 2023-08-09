Truist Financial Corp Has $15.23 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of SouthState worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.