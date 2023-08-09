Truist Financial Corp Has $15.23 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of SouthState worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in SouthState by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

