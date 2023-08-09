Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VV opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

