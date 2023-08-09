Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.