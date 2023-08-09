Perpetual Ltd Takes $544,000 Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 674,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

