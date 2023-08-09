Truist Financial Corp Has $13.83 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after buying an additional 214,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 676,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

