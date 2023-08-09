Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,502,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

