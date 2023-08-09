Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,414 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %

Assurant stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

View Our Latest Report on AIZ

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,585,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.