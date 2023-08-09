Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,567 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.