Truist Financial Corp Has $14.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 311,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

