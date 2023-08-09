Truist Financial Corp Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,912 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.94% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 386,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

