Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,706,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

