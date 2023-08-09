Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,502,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

