Truist Financial Corp Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Read Our Latest Report on SPB

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.