Truist Financial Corp Sells 688 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.