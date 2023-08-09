Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,297 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Encompass Health worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Encompass Health by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Encompass Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

