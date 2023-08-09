iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,261 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $803.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

