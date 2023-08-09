Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,943,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,953,000 after buying an additional 461,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

