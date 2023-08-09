Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,568,000 after buying an additional 175,866 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

