Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.