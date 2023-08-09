Truist Financial Corp Purchases 65,077 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $72.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1668 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

