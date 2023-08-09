Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 198.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 291,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

