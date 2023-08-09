Truist Financial Corp Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

