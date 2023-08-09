Assetmark Inc. Sells 529 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

