Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 111.1% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 335.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

