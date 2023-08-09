Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,027 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 96.99%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

