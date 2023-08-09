Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.