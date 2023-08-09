Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

