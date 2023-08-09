Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

