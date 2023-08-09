Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,322 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Unum Group worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $2,351,330 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

