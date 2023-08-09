Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,051 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

