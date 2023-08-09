Assetmark Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,048.85.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,225.97 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,246.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,759.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,627.24. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

