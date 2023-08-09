Versor Investments LP Has $303,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.