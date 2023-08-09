Versor Investments LP Has $316,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $8,660,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,001,885.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $440,888.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,001,885.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $302,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,007 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.