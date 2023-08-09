Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,381 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.