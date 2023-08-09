Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.85. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

