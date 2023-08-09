Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.12% of CSG Systems International worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 57.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 137,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

