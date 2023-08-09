Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

