8,400 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $696.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

