SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

