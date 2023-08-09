Versor Investments LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 5.9 %

AMBC opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.