Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,679 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $230.49. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

