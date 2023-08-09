Versor Investments LP Has $284,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,941,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

