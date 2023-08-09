Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 18.6 %

KD opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

