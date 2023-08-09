Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

