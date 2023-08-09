Versor Investments LP Sells 68,686 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,686 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 27,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $554,977.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 27,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $554,977.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,963 shares of company stock worth $4,656,253 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.