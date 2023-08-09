Versor Investments LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

