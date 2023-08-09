Versor Investments LP Sells 417 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

HEES opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

