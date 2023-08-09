Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.