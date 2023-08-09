Versor Investments LP Sells 780 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

